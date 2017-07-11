For this season’s All-Star Game, the WNBA received 604,680 fan votes, more than double the number in 2015 (280,670). The result of the fan’s, media’s and player’s votes is a star-studded group of ten players that includes three first-time All-Stars.

East:

Tina Charles, New York Liberty

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Tiffany Hayes, Atlanta Dream

Jasmine Thomas, Connecticut Sun

West:

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Jones, Hayes and Thomas, all having the best season of their careers, are the first-timers. Charles, Delle Donne, Taurasi, Moore and Parker have all won regular season MVPs, while Parker and Moore have both won All-Star Game MVPs.

With the 2017 ASG being played in Seattle, Bird will serve as the host. She ties Tamika Catchings with her 10th All-Star Game appearance, too.

Moore was the overall leading vote-getter among fans (32,866), followed by Delle Donne (31,414), Parker (29,133), Fowles (24,904) and Bird (24,841). Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve will serve as the West head coach and New York’s Bill Laimbeer will guide the East after the Lynx and Liberty finished with the best regular-season records in their respective conferences in 2016.

The All-Star reserves, to be selected by the WNBA’s 12 head coaches, will be announced on Tuesday, July 18 during ESPN2’s telecast of the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky (9 p.m. ET). The 2017 WNBA All-Star Game will be played on July 22 at 3:30 ET on ABC.