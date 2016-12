Yes, Zach LaVine might be the best dunker alive. He’s evolved, though, into a dynamic offensive player. During Friday’s loss to the Kings, the 21-year-old was hitting everything he threw up, whether it was off the dribble, off the catch, from two or three-point-land. He shot 13-21 from the field and made a single-game-best 7 threes, off 12 attempts. Peep the video above to see LaVine’s expanded offensive arsenal.