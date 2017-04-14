HOUSTON ROCKETS: Nobody

"We actually don't play too much music in the locker room. Before every game we have a highlight tape of the previous game that a coach (Brett Gunning) puts together and he picks the music. Usually all depending on what city we're in, which is funny. So if we're in L.A. it could be YG or Kendrick. In New Orleans it might be Lil Wayne. He's always trying to surprise us and make himself look cool." —Sam Dekker