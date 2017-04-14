ATLANTA HAWKS: Dwight Howard
“Dwight Howard, definitely. He carries his boombox around. Everywhere.” —Paul Millsap
“[Amir is] aight. He’s from the West Coast.” —Marcus Smart
“Probably Rondae. He plays Lil Uzi—that’s mainly it. We like Kodak Black too. They could throw a little Jay-Z in there, we can have a little fun with that.” —Isaiah Whitehead
“Me. Everybody knows that. [I play] HOV of course, A Boogie With the Hoodie, Pac, a lot of old Jadakiss, the old LOX, I play all that.” —Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
"Jimmy. [We listen to] whatever he has in mind. Future—that new Future that came out, 'I'm So Groovy,' 'Draco,' 'Mask Off.' And old Wayne, old Weezy." —Denzel Valentine
“One thing about LeBron’s music is you can get Eminem, Jay-Z—he’s got the largest library. The most random thing he’s put in was in Toronto, we listened to ‘70s dance music.” —Jordan McRae
“We all chip in. Everybody does there one or two songs that they’re feeling at the time and the team puts together a mash-up. My go-to is Jeezy.” —Wesley Matthews
“I only get it on Wednesdays.” —Mike Miller (“Yup. White Boy Wednesdays.” —Jameer Nelson)
“Henry—we call him 'Hennessy.' He has everything...He’s usually there an hour-and-a-half early putting the music on. He’s usually on some Lil Wayne, Young Thug, anything poppin’. Now he’s on a lot of Quavo. I didn’t expect it, either, the first couple times I was like, Who’s playing music?” —Stanley Johnson
“Either JaVale [McGee], I do the weight room a lot and sometimes Zaza gets tired of our young music, so he comes over there and puts on some house music or something I’ve never heard in my life before. About once a week I gotta deal with it." —Kevon Looney
"We actually don't play too much music in the locker room. Before every game we have a highlight tape of the previous game that a coach (Brett Gunning) puts together and he picks the music. Usually all depending on what city we're in, which is funny. So if we're in L.A. it could be YG or Kendrick. In New Orleans it might be Lil Wayne. He's always trying to surprise us and make himself look cool." —Sam Dekker
“He be having the locker room going crazy. It was a speaker in there one day and he just started playing music. That’s just what we do—kind of a ritual before the game. He was playing that Lil Boosie, Future, [Lil] Yachty, I think Bun B. He play almost everybody. Lil Wayne is his main thing.” —Joe Young
“In the locker room, everybody listens to their own stuff. But on the plane, AA gets the music going. It’s mostly older music, like Nas, Styles P, stuff like that.” —Wes Johnson
“Some guys enjoy the new stuff and some guys enjoy the older rap. I would say JC or me. We always got our speaker with us no matter what. [I play] Meek [Mill], Travis Scott, Jada, HOV and that’s when they start getting shady ‘cause that’s when I start playing Jada, HOV and all them, we got a lot of young players and they like it but they listen to Lil’ Yachty, Lil’ Uzi and all that.” —Thomas Robinson
“The locker room DJ on our team is Zach Randolph—mix between Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. Zach plays a lot of his artists, like Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti, Future, a little bit of Big Sean. We get a little bit of everybody.” —Mike Conley
“Sometimes Wayne Ellington, sometimes me. Hassan [Whiteside] always comes with some new heat, being best friends with DJ Khaled. He’s fortunate enough to get some tracks before they hit the market. We on everything right now. Money Man, the Futures, of course.” —James Johnson
“Probably John, but I sort of force my will on the team. See, they’re not high on Kendrick Lamar. I like music. They like all that other stuff, that rowdy stuff. He likes to play 21 Savage, Future.” —Jabari Parker
“Tyus [Jones] DJs a little bit. We don't let Andrew [Wiggins] touch it because he’ll bring some Canadian rappers or something into it that we don't want to mess with. My go-tos are Chief Keef, Montana of 300. I'm from the West Coast so of course YG. Tyus is into Lil' Uzi and 21 Savage. Ricky [Rubio] listens to the Macarena.” —Zach LaVine
“On our team, the guy that’s typically in charge of all the music is Dante Cunningham. He’s got a wide variety of old school and new school. We let him rock out with the music.” —Tim Frazier
“We trust Melo with it. It also is his speaker, but he gives everybody free reign to control it. He’s usually playing whatever’s hot, you know—a lot of Jeezy.” —Kyle O’Quinn
“Everybody knows who’s in charge in our locker room, man. He goes with a lot of Biggie, a lot of Lil Uzi Vert, you know that from his commercial. And if you’re going to try to do take control, you better bring something good otherwise it’s being changed quick.” —Josh Huestis
“Whoever gets there first. We be all over the place. Sometimes we get some old-school rap. Drake, Future, Young Jeezy.” —Elfrid Payton
“Joel likes to take over the music, but he only plays 'Wicked' by Future. That’s the only song he ever plays, and he starts dancing to it all the time. Robert Covington, too, on our team, he likes to take over as DJ. And then TJ McConnell as well, but when TJ takes over, he plays soft music, he doesn’t play pump up music, so we try to keep him off the 1s and 2s.” —Nik Stauskas
“Most of the time it’s either Marquese or Tyler. They’re loving Future, Lil Uzi, Young Jeezy, Drake, those kind of guys. The only thing missing is what Tyson does, he does a little West Coast hip hop, Tupac and stuff like that. DMX, old school." —Jared Dudley
“21 Savage, Future are go-tos. We put Dame on there every now and then. But he don’t like for us to play his music too much.” —Ed Davis
“We used to have one guy, but now it’s up in the air, whoever wants to play their music can. Everybody mostly does their own thing. If there is one guy who does it most, it’s probably myself or Rudy [Gay]. We do a lot of Drake. Future. Now we’ve got a lot of Lil Uzi.” —Ben McLemore
“The only time we have someone DJ is when we’re lifting weights, at the facility. In the locker room, everybody’s in their own zone.” —Dejounte Murray
“No music is playing in the locker room, not before the game. During practice, it’s whoever wants it. Coach might pick it sometimes. Usually whatever’s the hottest thing out right then, it don’t matter what it is, whatever’s good.” —Kyle Lowry
“I think Rudy tries to be [DJ] whenever we’re in the weight room. He’s always playing his French music. Nobody brings their phone down to the weight room but Rudy, so he just kind of took over. He plays a lot of French [music]. He tries to put the French rap music in there and plays a lot of the mainstream stuff—Meek Mill, all the Drake.” — Dante Exum
“It all varies. I’ll say KO and John, they’re the only two that really play music.” —Trey Burke
Music is an essential part of basketball. Pre-game. Post-game. Even mid-game: When the Knicks experimented with total silence during a regular season game against the Warriors this year, it was universally trashed.
Every player has his own individual taste in music, which can range from hometown hip-hop to house music. But what about the communal space of an NBA locker room? How does a player earn the power of the AUX cord? And is it a democracy or a dictatorship when it comes to a team’s playlist?
At the outset of the 2016-17 NBA season, we made it our mission to find out who controls the music in each of the 30 NBA locker rooms. So, who is the locker room DJ for each team? Scroll through the gallery above to find out, according to the players themselves.
