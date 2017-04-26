Kobe Bryant began testing himself and more than holding his own against NBA competition as a teenager, so one can only imagine what he did against college players.

The actor Jaleel White tells the story of a young Kobe destroying members of the UCLA Bruins hoops team shortly after moving to L.A. when the Lakers drafted him as a 17-year-old.

That Bruins squad featured the likes of Tyus Edney, Toby Bailey, Cameron Dollar and the O’Bannon brothers.

Per TMZ:

“I was attending UCLA when Kobe moved from Philadelphia to L.A.,” White said. “So, he used to hang out at UCLA a lot and I would watch him play our UCLA basketball team … and I’m telling you — probably the greatest pickup games I’ve ever seen in my life!

“I watched him destroy young men’s dreams at 17 … and we had just won a ’95 championship that year so we had a lot of guys on the team that were pretty cocky. “He wanted to just sh*t on anybody who thought they could play basketball in the city and that’s what he did!”

