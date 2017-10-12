Unveiling the SLAM Top 50 is one of the most time-consuming and exciting projects of the year. And it’s become our tradition as we count down the days until a new season begins.

The 2017 SLAM Top 50 features LeBron James at the top for a record ninth straight season—a feat that may never be replicated again.

And as we like to do at this time, here’s a closer look at the Top 50…

SLAM Top 50 newcomers: Dion Waiters (50), Harrison Barnes (47) Lonzo Ball (45), Myles Turner (44), Nikola Jokic (29), Joel Embiid (28)

Highest Top 50 debut: Joel Embiid (28)

Biggest Jump: Giannis Antetokounmpo (+19 to No. 7)

Biggest Fall: LaMarcus Aldridge (-22 to No. 40)

Youngest Player: Lonzo Ball (19 years, 351 days)

Oldest Player: Carmelo Anthony (33 years, 136 days)

Team With Most Top 50 Players: Golden State Warriors (Curry, Durant, Thompson, Green)

We’d be remiss not to give a big shout out to the SLAM community. We wouldn’t keep doing this without the incredible comments, discussions and even, disagreements. You’re the reason we put the effort into making the best list we can.

We put the 2017 Top 50 list into the gallery above—a condensed version of the past month and a half. Like it? Hate it? That’s why we made it.