↑ 50. Dion Waiters (NR)
Waiters proved that when the game is on the line, he has the cojones to take (and make) the big shot. At 25 years old, he’s coming into his own.
Even after sitting out last season with a broken foot, Simmons moved up one spot from his Top 50 ranking last year because of his massive potential. Don’t sleep on the former No. 1 pick.
Armed with a three-point shot, Lopez is as talented offensively as any center in the League. He should be getting plenty of easy buckets in L.A. this year.
Barnes quietly put up career-high numbers during his first season in Dallas. The Mavs like the versatility that Barnes brings to the table.
As solid as point guards come, Holiday is an excellent third option for New Orleans. AD and Boogie will run the show, but Holiday will command the backcourt.
All eyes will be on Ball this season, and rightly so. From his sneakers to his reality show, Ball has the name (and game) to be the next Laker great.
With Paul George in Oklahoma City, the keys in Indiana now belong to Turner. Still just 21, he’s ready to prove that he’s a franchise talent.
The crafty lefty thrived in Miami last season and should continue to do so in 2017-18. You gotta love Dragic’s hard-nosed game.
After a disappointing campaign, Drummond’s ranking dropped significantly from a year ago. Perhaps the best rebounder in the league, Dre has to step up the rest of his game.
His numbers won’t jump off the page, but Horford makes countless winning plays. His passion and intensity sets the tone for Boston.
Capable of completely taking over games, Aldridge has faded into Kawhi Leonard’s shadow at times. The Spurs need LA at full strength to compete for a title.
Perhaps a bit overlooked because of the summertime drama in Cleveland, Love is still a top forward in the League. A versatile offensive force, the Cavs will rely on Love more than ever.
After four All-Star seasons in the ATL, Millsap is heading back to the Western Conference, where he’ll bring his workman-like game to the Mile High City.
The only player in the League capable of a triple-double with blocks, Whiteside is a terror in the paint with an expanding offensive game.
The Wolves wanted Wiggins to sign a long-term extension, and for good reason. He’s durable, only 22 and an excellent defender, and he dropped 23.6 ppg last season.
The most complete center in the game, Gasol does it all on both ends of the court. A high-level rim protector and passer, Gasol wants to see progress this season in Grind City.
DJ sticks to his strengths—pick-and-roll and rim protection—and does it at an elite rate. No big man is more athletic than Jordan.
Finally with a healthy season under his belt, Beal showed why he’s an elite wing. An All-Star selection seems almost inevitable this year.
Cardiac Kemba has come back better than the last every season, so expect the trend to continue. Walker plays every possession of all 82 games with heart.
Perhaps the most efficient scorer in the game, McCollum puts on an absolute offensive clinic every night. Hard work is paying off for the 26-year-old.
Of all the young players in the League, Booker gets the most praise from the game’s superstars. Book is a straight-up assassin.
Jokic alone makes the Nuggets a League Pass must for his insane passes and crafty offensive game. Denver has a cornerstone player in this 22-year-old.
In 31 games last season, Embiid made it clear that he has superstar potential. But this year, he’ll have to answer the question on everyone’s mind: Can he stay healthy?
Props to the Conductor for signing the richest contract in the NBA and then having the best season of his career. He’s somehow still one of the most underrated players in the game.
Coming back from wrist surgery will prove a challenge, but Lowry is more than up for the task. The 31-year-old still has the tools to be an elite PG this season.
No Gordon Hayward in Utah means it’s Gobert’s time to shine. The Defensive Player of the Year award is not far out of reach.
He became an All-Star in Utah, but Hayward chose to chase a title in Boston. He should thrive in Brad Stevens’ offensive system.
After an offseason playing with the Latvian national team, KP is ready to take the reigns in New York. There’s hope for the Knicks with the young Porzingis on the come up.
Perhaps it’s time to call Carmelo underrated. He’s a complete nightmare for opponents to guard with an offensive package that’s second to none.
Deebo is not a good three-point shooter, but he’s perhaps the League’s most gifted scorer from everywhere within the arc. Make sure you watch this man’s footwork.
The green light will be on all year for Griffin. He ended the season with a scary foot injury, but all signs point to him being ready for opening night.
The reigning DPOY proved that putting up lots of points isn’t a requirement to make a big impact. Green does his job, and he does it at an elite level.
For the first time in his career, CP3 will be playing off the ball for large amounts of the game. It’ll be an adjustment, but no one is craftier than Paul.
No player finds a heat check quite like Klay. Capable of 30-point quarters while also locking down tough opponents, Thompson is a constant threat.
Butler should thrive under Tom Thibodeau once again. After all, Thibs helped Butler earn the nickname Jimmy G. Buckets in Chicago.
While the severity of his hip injury is unknown as of press time, Thomas has the dedication and heart to come back as strong as ever this season.
KAT was arguably the best player in the NBA post-All-Star last season, so watch out in 2017-18. An All-Star berth is all but guaranteed this year.
Lillard has always had his haters, but he lets his game do the talking. Armed with a complete offensive repertoire, he can’t be stopped in the clutch, aka Dame Time.
Bigger, stronger, more skilled. That’s Boogie’s game in a nutshell. He’s slimmed down and is ready to make a playoff run in New Orleans this season.
After owning the 2017 offseason, Kyrie will finally suit up for the Celtics this year. Anything less than a huge season from Uncle Drew will be a shock.
The best two-way guard in the game? If he’s not, Wall is very close. JW tasted playoff success last season and will be hungry for more this year.
The Paul George trade to Oklahoma City caught the entire NBA world by surprise. By sharing the floor with Westbrook, PG won’t skip a beat in OKC this season and the Thunder will be a real threat in the West.
Davis refused to train with players on other teams during the offseason in order to gain a competitive edge. The 24-year-old is clearly serious about winning this season.
If Giannis thinks he can win MVP this year, who’s going to stop him? The 22-year-old superstar does literally everything on the court, and he’s just getting started.
After finishing runner-up in MVP voting for the second time in three years, Harden was laser- focused on improving in the offseason. Expect the Beard to have his best season yet.
If you created the perfect NBA player in a laboratory, Leonard is what you’d come up with. Equally skilled on both ends of the court, The Klaw is a true nightmare matchup.
A revolutionary offensive talent, Curry will go down as the greatest shooter of all time. Let’s appreciate Curry’s brilliance while he’s in his prime.
Westbrook averaged a triple-double, won the MVP and could probably repeat it all this season. That’s scary.
He hit the most clutch shot of the Finals. Was named Finals MVP. Had a 68.3 true shooting percentage in the playoffs. How’s that for cupcakes?
Regardless of who suits up in Cleveland, the Cavs will probably reach the Finals for the fourth straight year. That’s how good LeBron is.
Unveiling the SLAM Top 50 is one of the most time-consuming and exciting projects of the year. And it’s become our tradition as we count down the days until a new season begins.
The 2017 SLAM Top 50 features LeBron James at the top for a record ninth straight season—a feat that may never be replicated again.
And as we like to do at this time, here’s a closer look at the Top 50…
SLAM Top 50 newcomers: Dion Waiters (50), Harrison Barnes (47) Lonzo Ball (45), Myles Turner (44), Nikola Jokic (29), Joel Embiid (28)
Highest Top 50 debut: Joel Embiid (28)
Biggest Jump: Giannis Antetokounmpo (+19 to No. 7)
Biggest Fall: LaMarcus Aldridge (-22 to No. 40)
Youngest Player: Lonzo Ball (19 years, 351 days)
Oldest Player: Carmelo Anthony (33 years, 136 days)
Team With Most Top 50 Players: Golden State Warriors (Curry, Durant, Thompson, Green)
We’d be remiss not to give a big shout out to the SLAM community. We wouldn’t keep doing this without the incredible comments, discussions and even, disagreements. You’re the reason we put the effort into making the best list we can.
We put the 2017 Top 50 list into the gallery above—a condensed version of the past month and a half. Like it? Hate it? That’s why we made it.
