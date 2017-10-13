This, I think, is the best way to capture just how dominant LeBron James remains, even now, at the age of 32 and entering his 15th(!) NBA season: A 73-win juggernaut of a team felt it needed to recruit Kevin Durant, the second best player in the world, in order to stave off his challenge.

Think about that for a moment. The Warriors, a team that won more regular season games than any other team in history, and boasted the two-time reigning MVP, along with two other top-20 players (Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) were, well, scared of facing off against LeBron once again in the Finals. And they weren’t wrong.

That’s the greatness of LeBron. He’s still a one-man wrecking ball capable of destroying everything in its path, no matter the strength.

I mean, just look at the numbers he put up during last year’s postseason: 32.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He also shot a ridiculous 56.5 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep, all while playing an obscene 41.3 minutes per game.

Do you know how hard that is, to play that many minutes and carry that much of a load but also do so that efficiently? It’s literally unprecedented, as was his averaging a triple-double (33.6 PPG, 12 RPG, 10 APG) during the NBA Finals, and all that came after leading the League in minutes per game during the regular season (and Real Plus-Minus, by the way, so don’t worry about the slight downtick in numbers). The dude’s a cyborg, only stronger and smarter.

And it’s a good thing, too, because with Kyrie now gone, and Isaiah Thomas’ hip likely holding him out for a few months, the Cavs will be leaning even more on James. One of these years, he’s going to show signs of age and fatigue. He has to, right? Either way, that time, remarkable, appears to be years away. The Warriors may be the title favorite, but only because they amassed a collection of stars unlike anything the League has ever seen. That’s what it takes to beat LeBron James. There’s not another player in the world that can boast that claim.