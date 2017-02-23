The trade deadline is upon us! With DeMarcus Cousins already in New Orleans, the door has been pushed wide open for a big finish to the 2017 trade season.

Below is a comprehensive look at the agreements made since Portland and Denver unofficially kicked things off by swapping Mason Plumlee for Jusuf Nurkic on February 12.

February 12: Blazers Trade Mason Plumlee to Nuggets For Jusuf Nurkic

February 13: Cavaliers Trade Chris Andersen and Cash to Hornets

February 19: Kings Trade DeMarcus Cousins To Pelicans

February 21: Lakers Trade Lou Williams to Rockets for Corey Brewer

February 22: Nets Trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Wizards

February 23: Sixers Trade Nerlens Noel to Mavericks For Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson, First-Round Pick