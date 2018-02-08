2018 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Welcome to SLAM’s 2018 trade deadline tracker!
Below is a rundown of all the deals that have transpired since the Clippers sent Blake Griffin to Detroit.
Monday, January 29:
Clippers trade Blake Griffin, Willie Reed, and Brice Johnson to Pistons for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, 2018 first-round pick (protected), and 2019 second-round pick
Thursday, February 1:
Bulls trade Nikola Mirotic and 2018 second-round pick to Pelicans for Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson, and 2018 first-round pick (protected)
Monday, February 5:
Bucks trade Rashad Vaughn and 2018 second-round pick (protected) to Nets for Tyler Zeller
Wednesday, February 7:
Knicks trade Willy Hernangomez to Hornets for Johnny O’Bryant, 2020 second-round pick, and 2021 second-round pick
Thursday, February 8:
Bulls trade Jameer Nelson and 2022 second-round pick to Pistons for Willie Reed and 2022 second-round pick
Thursday, February 8:
Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and their 2018 first-round pick (protected) to Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance
Thursday, February 8:
Grizzlies trade James Ennis to Pistons for Brice Johnson and second-round pick
Thursday, February 8:
Three-team trade: Cavaliers acquire Rodney Hood and George Hill, Jazz acquire Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose, Kings acquire Iman Shumpert
Thursday, February 8:
Cavaliers trade Dwyane Wade to Heat for second-round pick (protected)
Thursday, February 8:
Raptors trade Bruno Caboclo to Kings for Malachi Richardson