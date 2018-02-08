2018 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Welcome to SLAM’s 2018 trade deadline tracker!

Below is a rundown of all the deals that have transpired since the Clippers sent Blake Griffin to Detroit.

Monday, January 29:

Clippers trade Blake Griffin, Willie Reed, and Brice Johnson to Pistons for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, 2018 first-round pick (protected), and 2019 second-round pick

Thursday, February 1:

Bulls trade Nikola Mirotic and 2018 second-round pick to Pelicans for Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson, and 2018 first-round pick (protected)

Monday, February 5:

Bucks trade Rashad Vaughn and 2018 second-round pick (protected) to Nets for Tyler Zeller

Wednesday, February 7:

Knicks trade Willy Hernangomez to Hornets for Johnny O’Bryant, 2020 second-round pick, and 2021 second-round pick

Thursday, February 8:

Bulls trade Jameer Nelson and 2022 second-round pick to Pistons for Willie Reed and 2022 second-round pick

Thursday, February 8:

Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and their 2018 first-round pick (protected) to Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance

Thursday, February 8:

Grizzlies trade James Ennis to Pistons for Brice Johnson and second-round pick

Thursday, February 8:

Three-team trade: Cavaliers acquire Rodney Hood and George Hill, Jazz acquire Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose, Kings acquire Iman Shumpert

Thursday, February 8:

Cavaliers trade Dwyane Wade to Heat for second-round pick (protected)

Thursday, February 8:

Raptors trade Bruno Caboclo to Kings for Malachi Richardson