Bucks 102 (13-14), Cavs 113 (21-6)

After beating the Bulls twice in a home-and-home last week, the Bucks lost both games to the Cavs in rare back-to-back home-and-home schedule. Even without Kevin Love and JR Smith, Cleveland made 15 treys on 55.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Kyrie Irving was on fire in the first half, and finished with 31 points and a career-high 13 assists.

T-Wolves 92 (9-19), Hawks 84 (14-15)

The Wolves had been outscored by an abysmal 37.9 points per 100 possessions in the two weeks leading up to Wednesday’s matchup with the Hawks. It was almost a miracle that they outscored the ATL 25-15 in the fourth to take the lead and eventually win by 8. Karl-Anthony Towns rebounded everything in sight, finishing with 18 boards to go along with 17 points and 5 assists.

Grizzlies 98 (19-12), Pistons 86 (14-17)

Marc Gasol was on fire, shooting 14-17 and matching a career-high with 38 points. The Grizzlies also got an unexpected boost from James Ennis and Aaron Harrison, who were a +20 in their 14 minutes sharing the backcourt. Detroit hasn’t won on their home court since December 6, and they’ve now dropped four games in a row. Stan Van Gundy thought the team competed, but just couldn’t put the ball in the hole.

Wizards 107 (13-15), Bulls 97 (14-14)

The Wizards have been one of the League’s hotter teams recently because of a conscious effort to play faster and close out games. Washington had 32 fast-break points and outscored the Bulls 30-20 in the fourth quarter. Washington lost Otto Porter (back spasms) in the second quarter, but got quality minutes out of rookie Sheldon McClellan, who was a +10 in his 19 minutes. John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 44 points and 14 assists.

Thunder 121 (17-12), Pelicans 110 (10-21)

Russell Westbrook dropped 40 for the second straight game and for the fourth time this season. He posted a 48.2 usage rating and still leads the League by a good margin at 41.4. For those keeping track, the record usage for a season is 38.7, set by Kobe Bryant in 2005-06. Westbrook also added 10 rebounds and 7 dimes and 4 TOs in 34 minutes.

Kings 94 (12-17), Jazz 93 (18-12)

After dropping a double nickel on Tuesday, DeMarcus Cousins was noticeably gassed, and it didn’t help that he was going against Rudy Gobert. The Stifle Tower plays Boogie as well as anyone, and along with Boris Diaw, was able to hold Cousins to a 5-18 shooting night and just 21 points. Utah had a 20-point lead in the third quarter, only to see it all dwindle away by the end of the game. Sacramento got 49 points from its bench, led by Ty Lawson who had 19 and 5 rebounds.

Rockets 125 (22-8), Suns 111 (8-21)

Guess who leads the NBA in three-pointers this season. That’s right, Eric Gordon. EG made 7-13 threes in 28 minutes en route to 24 points off the bench. No doubt he’s a leading candidate for Sixth Man. The Rockets laid the hammer on the helpless Suns all night, eclipsing 30 points in each quarter. So far, no Clint Capela, no problems for Houston. James Harden had 27 and 14 assists, while Pat Beverley’s renaissance continued with an 18, 9 and 9 line.

Mavs 96 (8-21), Blazers 95 (13-18)

After falling down by 25 points, Damian Lillard’s 20-point third quarter ignited a comeback that would cut the lead all the way to 1. Lillard missed a three-pointer at the final buzzer that would have snapped Portland’s losing streak. Instead, the Blazers have now lost four straight and eight of their last nine.