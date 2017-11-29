Some NBA executives reportedly expect the Philadelphia 76ers to pursue LeBron James during the summer of 2018.

According to USA Today‘s Jeff Zillgitt, Sixers president Bryan Colangelo could make a serious play for James if he decides to leave the Cavs.

Why LeBron James could – and should – consider the 76ers if he decides to leave the Cavs after this season: https://t.co/2nZQRUbCDN — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) November 29, 2017

If James, who can become a free agent after this season, decides to leave the Cavaliers, he could – and should – consider the 76ers, and executives around the league believe Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo will attempt to sign James.

