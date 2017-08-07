NBA commissioner Adam Silver has reportedly voiced his concerns to owners and team officials about the idea of coaches serving as executives.

The Clippers became the latest team to abandon the president-coach model on Friday when they eliminated Doc Rivers’ front-office role.

Gregg Popovich, Stan Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau are the only remaining president-coaches in the NBA.

Per ESPN:

Silver wasn’t necessarily against Rivers’ ascension to the top of the Clippers masthead, but the commissioner has privately expressed concerns to owners and senior franchise officials in several instances, case by case, about the dynamic of the coach-in-charge model, league sources said.

