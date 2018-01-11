NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted that televising the All-Star draft would be “more fun,” but it would put players “in an impossible position.”

In an interview with The Starers’ Tas Melas, Silver reiterated that the goal of having an All-Star draft is to improve the game (starting at 1:00):

@TasMelas talks to Commissioner Adam Silver in London about the All-Star draft, shortening the Playoffs, and resting players. #TheStarters pic.twitter.com/lTrs2Y881o — The Starters (@TheStarters) January 11, 2018

“Should there be a public selection? Yes, it would be more fun if we had that kind of draft. “On the other hand, I recognize that in picking a team to perform in the here and now is a little bit different than drafting. “There was a sense from the players that it would put them in an impossible position where they’re picking one player over another.”

RELATED:

Report: Michael Jordan ‘Heavily Involved’ In Changes To All-Star Game