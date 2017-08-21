Allen Iverson thinks LeBron James will win his fifth NBA MVP award next season.

While at the BIG3’s stop in Seattle this weekend, Iverson predicted that LeBron will take home the NBA’s highest individual award.

“No disrespect to none of those young guys,” he added. Via Ball Don’t Stop:

Make a prediction for the 2018 MVP. AI: “It can always be LeBron.” Who you got though? AI: “I’ma go with LeBron regardless. I go with LeBron, then it’s everybody else. “But it’s so many great players, man. No disrespect to none of those young guys. It’s some bad little dudes that’s rockin’ out. “But LeBron always at the forefront.”

RELATED:

LeBron James: ‘MJ Inspired Me, Allen Iverson Was The God’