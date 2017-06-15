Allen Iverson was in Kevin Durant’s corner during the NBA Finals.
(KD raised eyebrows by stating his belief that Kyrie Irving is a more skilled player than A.I.)
You want to know how Allen Iverson feels about Kevin Durant? pic.twitter.com/k2Au5Rdin3
— BIG3 (@thebig3) June 14, 2017
“I wanted to see Durant win because he ain’t never did it. I love his mama. I love everything he stands for. That’s the only reason I was going for Golden State. I wanted Durant to feel what I never got the chance to feel. And they deserve it. I wanted Barkley to feel it. I wanted Ewing to feel it. Because LeBron’s gonna win some more.”
Durant, a first-time NBA champion, has designs on collecting a few more rings in The Bay.
Per the AP:
Stephen Curry will likely go from being the NBA’s biggest bargain to signing the richest contract in the league at more than $200 million. And he looks forward to the nice payday.
Yet the two-time reigning MVP and new NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant said Wednesday they would consider taking less money to keep the core of the champion Golden State Warriors intact.
Durant said he has “no question” in his mind he will be back with the Warriors. He hinted he would opt out of a deal that pays him the maximum he can get in order to help Golden State’s chances of re-signing players such as Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston — two key reserves on both title teams.
“It’s the business of basketball obviously so nothing is for sure, but here I feel like we can work that out and we’ll have a chance to do this again next year,” Durant said. “It’s easier said than done obviously, but that’s the goal. We want to keep this thing together and see how we can continue to keep getting better.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus