Allen Iverson was in Kevin Durant’s corner during the NBA Finals.

(KD raised eyebrows by stating his belief that Kyrie Irving is a more skilled player than A.I.)

You want to know how Allen Iverson feels about Kevin Durant? pic.twitter.com/k2Au5Rdin3 — BIG3 (@thebig3) June 14, 2017

“I wanted to see Durant win because he ain’t never did it. I love his mama. I love everything he stands for. That’s the only reason I was going for Golden State. I wanted Durant to feel what I never got the chance to feel. And they deserve it. I wanted Barkley to feel it. I wanted Ewing to feel it. Because LeBron’s gonna win some more.”

Durant, a first-time NBA champion, has designs on collecting a few more rings in The Bay.

