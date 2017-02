He knows it’s a very long shot, but Allen Iverson would love it if Kobe Bryant joined him in an Ice Cube-led 3-on-3 league.

Iverson was accosted by TMZ in New Orleans during All-Star Weekend, and said he’ll be doing a lot more coaching than playing in the new venture.

As for taking an NBA head coaching gig, The Answer isn’t interested: “I ain’t coaching no motherf*****s that make more money than me!”