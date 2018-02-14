Report: Amar’e Stoudemire To Join BIG3 League

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire will join the BIG3 League for its upcoming second season, reports ESPN‘s Ian Begley:

Stoudemire will serve as a captain of the Tri-State team, alongside Jermaine O’Neal and Nate Robinson, per a source. An official announcement is expected later Wednesday.

Stoudemire spent fourteen years in the NBA, making stops in Phoenix, New York, Dallas and Miami. For his career, the big man averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

He last played professionally in Israel in 2017.

