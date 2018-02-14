Report: Amar’e Stoudemire To Join BIG3 League

by February 14, 2018

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire will join the BIG3 League for its upcoming second season, reports ESPN‘s Ian Begley:

Stoudemire will serve as a captain of the Tri-State team, alongside Jermaine O’Neal and Nate Robinson, per a source. An official announcement is expected later Wednesday.

Stoudemire spent fourteen years in the NBA, making stops in Phoenix, New York, Dallas and Miami. For his career, the big man averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

He last played professionally in Israel in 2017.

RELATED
Greg Oden To Participate In BIG3 Draft Combine

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Charles Oakley Doesn’t Want Lamar Odom on BIG3 Team

6 months ago
charles oakley al harrington big3
NBA

Charles Oakley Levels Al Harrington in BIG3 Debut

6 months ago
NBA

Stephen Jackson: BIG3 Players ‘Could Beat’ NBA Team

7 months ago
chauncey billups cavaliers job
NBA

Ice Cube Says Chauncey Billups ‘Took That [Cavaliers] Job’

8 months ago
amare stoudemire comeback
NBA

Amar’e Stoudemire Considering NBA Comeback

8 months ago
kwame brown big3
NBA

Kwame Brown Mad at Charles Oakley, Stephen Jackson After BIG3 Draft Snub

10 months ago

TRENDING