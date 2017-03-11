After Friday’s 103-102 loss to the T-Wolves, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that he would be resting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala during today’s ABC Primetime matchup against the Spurs.

Asked whether he knew about his upcoming night off, Iguodala responded, “Nope, no clue. I do what master say.”

Couple interesting postgame Andre Iguodala quotes tonight pic.twitter.com/4F44eZnVtM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2017

Iguodala also blurted out another racially insensitive comment when asked about what led to the loss.

Via ESPN:

“We gotta score more than the other team. Yep, they want dumb n—-s, so I’m going to give y’all a dumb n—-.”

Asked whether the Warriors’ issues run beyond scoring, Iguodala responded:

“What would a dumb n—- say? ‘Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come.’ You know what we used to say. Change gonna come.”

Iguodala later clarified his “master” remark, saying that it was locker room talk.

“Me and Steve are cool,” Iggy said. “[People] can think what they want to think.”

Spoke w/ @Andre Iguodala about "master" comment. He made it clear that in no way was he referring to Steve Kerr. Was an inside locker joke. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 11, 2017

