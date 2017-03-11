After losing to the T-Wolves 103-102 on Friday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr informed Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala that they wouldn’t be playing in the ABC Saturday primetime matchup against the Spurs.

It’s the first time Golden State has rested all four—let alone three—of their stars together.

Curry told reporters, “Even if we tried to suit up tomorrow, he’s not going to play us. So it is what it is.”

Green said, “It’s a very interesting thing that Steve’s doing by sitting us. I can’t say we don’t need [the rest].”

Friday’s loss was the Warriors’ second straight and fourth in six games.

A loss to the Spurs would drop the Warriors’ lead in the West to only a half-game.

