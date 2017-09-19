Andrew Bogut and the Lakers reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million veteran-minimum contract on Monday.

Bogut, 32, will reunite with Lakers head coach Luke Walton, who won a championship with Bogut in Golden State in 2015.

Free-agent center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million veteran-minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent David Bauman of ISE told The Vertical. […]

Bogut has recovered from the fractured leg he suffered as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers late last season and is expected to give the Lakers insurance in the frontcourt.