The 2017 NBA offseason has seen major changes unlike any summer before.
Undoubtedly influenced by the Warriors’ dominance last season, teams have been making big acquisitions to counter the reigning champions.
As usual, we’ve broken down the NBA free agent signings into two categories: “On The Move” and “Staying Put.”
Below is a comprehensive look at the agreements made since the free-agency period began at midnight on July 1. Everything is a verbal agreement until the moratorium period ends on July 7.
Let us know in the comments who you think has had the best and worst offseason so far!
ON THE MOVE
Jeff Teague: 3-year, $57 million deal with Wolves
STAYING PUT
Stephen Curry: 5-tear, $201 million deal with Warriors
Blake Griffin: 5-year, $173 million deal with Clippers
Patty Mills: 4-year, $50 million deal with Spurs
Tony Snell: 4-year, $46 million deal with Bucks
Cristiano Felicio: 4-year, $32 million deal with Bulls
Nene: 4-year, $15 million deal with Rockets
Shaun Livingston: 3-year, $24 million deal with Warriors
Commentscomments powered by Disqus