The 2017 NBA offseason has seen major changes unlike any summer before.

Undoubtedly influenced by the Warriors’ dominance last season, teams have been making big acquisitions to counter the reigning champions.

As usual, we’ve broken down the NBA free agent signings into two categories: “On The Move” and “Staying Put.”

Below is a comprehensive look at the agreements made since the free-agency period began at midnight on July 1. Everything is a verbal agreement until the moratorium period ends on July 7.

ON THE MOVE

Jeff Teague: 3-year, $57 million deal with Wolves

STAYING PUT

Stephen Curry: 5-tear, $201 million deal with Warriors

Blake Griffin: 5-year, $173 million deal with Clippers

Patty Mills: 4-year, $50 million deal with Spurs

Tony Snell: 4-year, $46 million deal with Bucks

Cristiano Felicio: 4-year, $32 million deal with Bulls

Nene: 4-year, $15 million deal with Rockets

Shaun Livingston: 3-year, $24 million deal with Warriors