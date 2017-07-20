The Minnesota Timberwolves are working on a five-year, $148 million extension for Andrew Wiggins.
On Wednesday, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that both sides are in discussions surrounding a long-term deal, saying, “We’re working on it right now.”
The Wolves have until October to complete a negotiation that shouldn’t take all that much negotiating if Wiggins accepts a contract that’s expected to approach $150 million.
“We’re working on it right now,” Wolves coach/president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday.
