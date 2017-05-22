After several unsuccessful stints in the NBA, Anthony Bennett joined Turkish club Fenerbahce after being waived by the Nets in January.

With Bennett riding the bench, Fenerbahce went on to win the Euroleague championship on Sunday.

Bennett, however, hasn’t lost his confidence. “I feel I have the last laugh,” he said. “I just turned 24 years old, lot of time left.”

Anthony Bennett is 40 minutes from a Euroleague championship. "I feel I have the last laugh. I just turned 24-years-old, lot of time left." — David Pick (@IAmDPick) May 21, 2017

Bennett played only 1:12 minutes in Fenerbahce’s 80-64 blowout win over Olympiacos, but he did average 9.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 22.4 minutes over seven Basketball Super League contests.

