Anthony Davis Plans To Decide On Future With Pelicans in 2021

Anthony Davis says he’ll decide on his future with Pelicans when his contract ends in 2021.

Davis recently said that “it makes you think” when former players say they waited too long to request a trade during Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s The Jump.

In a statement released on Thursday, Davis clarified his comments, saying,”I don’t plan on leaving in the next couple of years or anything like that.”

Anthony Davis was really candid today about his interview with ESPN that aired yesterday. Said that he's taking things year by year, but stressed that he wants to be in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/J04T4XVh9J — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 22, 2018

“I take it year-by-year and just see. Of course, I feel like we had a strong year before Cuz got hurt. I feel like we had a lot that we could have accomplished. And then next year, you see how it goes. You got to take it year-by-year. “I don’t go into any year saying, OK, I don’t want to be here or nothing like that. Of course at some point, you want to win, and I feel like we are trying to get the right pieces around here.” “I think our front office is doing a better job. They’re doing the best job they can do as far as getting players in here. I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. But you do have to take it year-by-year and just see where it goes. That’s how I’m approaching it. Of course Cuz is a big factor, what he is going to do or not.” “I’m here until 2021 and then you make a decision from there. I don’t plan on leaving in the next couple of years or anything like that. I’ve always said I wanted to be here, and that’s still true.” “But at the same time, I can’t do anything about it whatever they decide to do with me. But I want to be here. And then when the time comes when my contract is up, that’s the time that I’ll think about what I want to do. “But right now, I want to play for New Orleans.”

