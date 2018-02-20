Anthony Davis on Players Who Waited Too Long For Trade: ‘It Makes You Think’

Anthony Davis says “it makes you think” when former players say they waited too long to request a trade.

While guesting on ESPN’s The Jump, Davis added, “You wonder if you’re following in that same path” (starting at 2:01):

“It makes you think. I’m not going to lie, it makes you think because you wonder if you’re following in that same path. “But then again, you be like, This year could be the year. You don’t know. “So you just got to take it year-by-year and just see. See where the team is going, what direction they want to go to, and just see where their head is.”

