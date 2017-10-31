Anthony Davis thinks the Pelicans are building something special in New Orleans.
Anthony Davis: 'We're going to be a special team' https://t.co/y2oonScCbZ
— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) October 29, 2017
AD says his squad can beat anyone in the NBA.
The Pels are off to a 3-4 start to the season.
Per The Times-Picayune:
The Pelicans’ recent play has granted the squad a boost in confidence and belief that things are headed in the right direction.
“We’re going to be a special team, we feel it,” said Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, before correcting himself. “We don’t feel it, we know it.
“We’ve just got to keep playing the way we have–playing hard on defense and sharing the basketball. Any time we step onto the floor, we feel like we can beat anybody in this league.”
