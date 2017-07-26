Anthony Davis says his Pelicans are “tired of losing.”

The All-Star big man believes New Orleans has what it takes to be successful next season.

Davis and fellow All-Star teammate DeMarcus Cousins have been working out together this summer, and AD is excited to play alongside Rajon Rondo.

Per the AP:

Anthony Davis says [the] New Orleans Pelicans are “tired of losing” and have the roster to do something about it.

“We can’t wait for the season to come and try to make some noise here in the loaded West,” Davis said Tuesday afternoon while promoting a youth camp he’ll host in early August. “We’re doing everything, whether it’s signing players, trading players … whatever it is to just try to make sure that we try to be a winning organization,” he added. “We have the tools right now to be successful. … Right now, I think we look good on paper. So we’ve just got to figure it out.”

When the Pelicans re-signed [Jrue] Holiday to a five-year, $126 million contract to open free agency, general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry mentioned the possibility of playing Holiday off the ball more, and the acquisition of Rondo should allow that, Davis said.

“When I first heard about Rondo, I thought it was a good situation for us,” Davis said. “He knows when to get guys involved, when to make that pass.”