Anthony Davis Says Pelicans Could Have Gone To Finals With Healthy Cousins

All-Star big man Anthony Davis can’t help but ponder how far the Pelicans could have gone had his frontcourt partner DeMarcus Cousins not suffered a season-ending ruptured achilles tendon at the end of January.

In an interview with ESPN, AD said that with a healthy squad, New Orleans could have contended for a title:

“We could have gone through the playoffs. No one could really stop us as bigs. We go to the Finals if we went,” Davis told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview over All-Star weekend.

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who won a championship with the Celtics in 2008, apparently agrees with Davis:

“[Teammate Rajon Rondo] reminds us of it: ‘You guys are the two best bigs. I know what it takes to win championships; we got it.'”

Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game before the injury.

The Pels currently hold the eighth seed in the West with a 31-26 record. They are 4-5 without Boogie.

RELATED

Anthony Davis on Players Who Waited Too Long For Trade: ‘It Makes You Think’