Despite being one of the best players in the League and the centerpiece of the Pelicans, Anthony Davis has been a mainstay in trade rumors. Following the Kyrie Irving trade this past summer, the Celtics reportedly had their “eyes trained on” Davis.

Woj sat down with AD for a story and the big man opened up about trade rumors and that New Orleans GM Dell Demps told him that “[Boston] was calling, but nothing was going to happen.”

Seeing that some of his superstar peers were traded, including teammate DeMarcus Cousins, Davis wondered if the organization had his back.

More from ESPN:

“At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players. Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus [Cousins] told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn’t going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him. “It makes you wonder: Does this organization really have my back? I’ve been loyal to this organization. I love it here. I love this team. I think we’re moving in the right direction. DeMarcus, Rondo, some other players that are helping us, but people get judged on winning. And I want to win.”

