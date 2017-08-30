Kyrie Irving could reportedly play an “indirect” role in attracting Anthony Davis to the Celtics, should the Pelicans star eventually request a trade from New Orleans.
According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the possibility of playing alongside Kyrie would make Boston a more “more compelling” destination.
If Anthony Davis becomes available — and the Celtics’ eyes are very much trained on him — Boston could throw together a package more compelling than just about anyone else’s.
Irving would be an indirect part of that package. The NBA’s superstar class respects his ballsy showman’s game.
