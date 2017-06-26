Former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker says that Jimmy Butler created a divided locker room in Chicago last season.

In a recent ESPN interview, Walker claims that Butler did a poor job of leading the Bulls off the court, resulting in his draft day trade to the T-Wolves.

“He’s just a bad locker room guy. A lot of outbursts took place throughout the season, with the coaches, with the players.

“You try to build something, especially in Chicago, and he’s going to be your best player, he has to be a leader on and off the court.

“And and did a poor example of that. I think that’s why the Bulls kind of parted ways with him.”