After losing to the Wizards in six games during the first round of the playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly parting ways with general manager Wes Wilcox.

Last summer, Wilcox played a key role in trading Jeff Teague and signing Kent Bazemore and Dwight Howard to pricey long-term deals.

Per ESPN:

The Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with general manager Wes Wilcox, a source told ESPN. Wilcox was promoted in June 2015 from assistant general manager, where he worked alongside Danny Ferry.

Wilcox was disciplined by the Hawks earlier this season after making a racially charged joke at a season-ticket holder event.

