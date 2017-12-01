After torching the Clippers for 24 points on Thursday, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell drew some high praise from Austin Rivers.

Rivers called Mitchell “the best rookie in the NBA… excluding Ben Simmons” after the Utah’s 126-107 win.

Austin Rivers called Donovan Mitchell the “best rookie in the NBA” after tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/s3z1ZmWr5J — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 1, 2017

“That little motherfucker is good. That dude’s a rookie. He’s crazy. He’s the best rookie in the NBA. “If you don’t count Ben Simmons. If you’re not counting Ben Simmons. Excluding Ben Simmons, he’s the best rookie in the NBA. Him and [Jayson] Tatum. “Donovan Mitchell is the best rookie in the NBA, bottom line. That motherfucker is out there leading a team as a rookie. You know what I mean? “He’s got way more on his shoulders than a lot of other guys, eluding Ben Simmons. Him and Tatum are impressive.”

