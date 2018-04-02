Ayton Could See Himself In Phoenix With Booker Being ‘Shaq And Kobe 2.0’

by April 02, 2018
842

Potential No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton discussed his future in the NBA as a guest on CBS Sports Radio this past weekend.

The Arizona big man said he could see himself playing in Phoenix with shooting guard Devin Booker and being “a little Shaq and Kobe 2.0.”

The Suns currently have the worst record in the League (19-59) and therefore the highest chances of landing the No. 1 pick in June’s draft.

RELATED
Ayton On Why He Should Be No. 1 Pick: ‘Nobody Has Competitiveness Like Me’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gerald Green Hits Buzzer-Beater To Cap Wild Finish For Houston

3 days ago
578
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded To Phoenix

4 days ago
12,597
NBA

Devin Booker Dropped 70 Points On This Date In 2017

1 week ago
1,271
suns head coach
NBA

Phoenix Suns Beginning Search For New Head Coach

1 week ago
639
NBA

Report: NBA Fines Chriss And Dudley $25K Each For Roles In Altercation

2 weeks ago
569
deandre ayton nba draft arizona
NBA

Deandre Ayton Made One-And-Done Decision During High School

2 weeks ago
1,097

TRENDING


Most Recent
kevin durant klay thompson practice

KD: Klay Thompson Ditched Practice The Day Before 60-Point Game

1 hour ago
632

Report: Jimmy Butler Participates In Five-On-Five Action For First Time Since Injury

3 hours ago
173
hassan whiteside erik spoelstra rant

Spoelstra: Whiteside Showed ‘Poor Judgment’ in Expletive-Filled Rant

3 hours ago
648

Jaren Jackson Jr. Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

4 hours ago
181
lamelo ball triple-double

LaMelo Ball Posts 39-Point Triple-Double in BBB Exhibition Game

4 hours ago
1,156