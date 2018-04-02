Ayton Could See Himself In Phoenix With Booker Being ‘Shaq And Kobe 2.0’

Potential No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton discussed his future in the NBA as a guest on CBS Sports Radio this past weekend.

The Arizona big man said he could see himself playing in Phoenix with shooting guard Devin Booker and being “a little Shaq and Kobe 2.0.”

Deandre Ayton on @CBSSportsRadio earlier today about which team he would like to play for: “Honestly, I could see myself in Phoenix. I could see a little Shaq and Kobe 2.0.” 👀👀👀 cc: @DevinBook — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) March 31, 2018

The Suns currently have the worst record in the League (19-59) and therefore the highest chances of landing the No. 1 pick in June’s draft.

