Ben Simmons Becomes 2nd Rookie Ever With 1,200 Points, 600 Rebounds, 600 Assists

While it’s technically Ben Simmons‘ second season in the NBA, the former No. 1 overall pick has been setting rookie records left and right. His latest foray into the NBA history books isn’t record-breaking, but it’s remarkable nonetheless.

With his 36th double-double of the year — of the 15-point, 12-rebound, 6-assist variety — in a 121-95 win over the Nets, Simmons eclipsed 1,200 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists on the season. He’s the first rookie to do so since Oscar Robertson did in the 1960-61 season as a member of the Cincinnati Royals. Not bad company for the Aussie, and maybe even a sign of things to come.