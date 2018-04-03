Ben Simmons Becomes 2nd Rookie Ever With 1,200 Points, 600 Rebounds, 600 Assists

by April 03, 2018
1,534
Ben Simmons

While it’s technically Ben Simmons‘ second season in the NBA, the former No. 1 overall pick has been setting rookie records left and right. His latest foray into the NBA history books isn’t record-breaking, but it’s remarkable nonetheless.

With his 36th double-double of the year — of the 15-point, 12-rebound, 6-assist variety — in a 121-95 win over the Nets, Simmons eclipsed 1,200 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists on the season. He’s the first rookie to do so since Oscar Robertson did in the 1960-61 season as a member of the Cincinnati Royals. Not bad company for the Aussie, and maybe even a sign of things to come.

  
