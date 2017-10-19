Ben Simmons made his long-awaited NBA regular season debut Wednesday night, and said he felt like he was playing in a video game.

My latest @ESPNAusNZ from Washington: @BenSimmons25 says his regular season debut “felt like I was playing 2K.” https://t.co/UauBpP3fiF — Nick Metallinos (@NickMetallinos) October 19, 2017

Despite Simmons’ big night—18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists—the Philadelphia Sixers fell 120-115 on the road against Washington.

John Wall led the Wizards with 28 points on 10-of-28 shooting, and added eight assists.

