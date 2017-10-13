The LA Clippers aren’t heading into a “transitional season” insists Blake Griffin, this despite losing Chris Paul, Jamal Crawford and JJ Redick over the summer.

The 28-year-old, five-time NBA All-Star, is ready to become the Clips’ unquestioned leader.

Per the LA Daily News: