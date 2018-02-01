Blake Griffin was blindsided when the LA Clippers traded him earlier this week, and says he found out about the blockbuster the same way everyone else did: by browsing Twitter.

Caught up with Blake Griffin for an interview that will run soon on @SportsCenter. He says he didn't hear from any Clippers personnel as trade talks intensified: "Finding out through Twitter, through other people, is a tough way to find out." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 31, 2018

Griffin says Detroit is where he wants to be, and feels wanted and valued by the Pistons.

Per the Detroit News:

“I want to play for an organization that wants me to play there — and clearly (Detroit) is an organization that wants me to play here,” Griffin said. “The stuff with the no-trade clause, it was something that was brought up, but not something we went about, obviously.

“This is where I want to be. This is the place that wants me and that’s the type of organization that I want to play for. I wouldn’t want to be stuck in a place that wasn’t working.”

Griffin is encouraged by what the Pistons are building.

“Some great young pieces. I got a chance to spend some time with Reggie (Jackson) this past summer. Great guy and great basketball player,” Griffin said. “Andre (Drummond’s) obviously well-deserved All-Star and a monster. I got the opportunity to play with DeAndre Jordan for many years and Andre is that. He’s bigger and more physical and I’m excited about that growth and hopefully to be able to help him.

“I’ve been a fan of a lot of the guys on this team for a long time. There’s guys who you play against and say he can help us or someday I’d like to play with him. To get an opportunity to come to a team where there’s several guys like that is pretty awesome.”

