The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Blake Griffin for the remainder of their Playoff run thanks to a toe injury suffered during the second quarter of last night’s win over the Jazz.

The L.A. Clippers announced that forward Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the 2017 NBA Playoffs with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe suffered during the Clippers’ 111-106 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round Playoff series. Griffin will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to Los Angeles and will see foot and ankle specialist Dr. Richard Ferkel.

Griffin has missed 70 games over the past two seasons (including playoffs) and his future with the Clippers is in limbo as he owns an early termination option in his contract.

