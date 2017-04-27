During a lengthy interview with the media on Wednesday, Blazers president Neil Olshey admitted that star guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum won’t be departing Rip City any time soon.

Both Lillard and McCollum’s deals extend through the 2020-21 campaign.

Q: Are Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum off limits or are they like everyone else and open to being dealt? Neil Olshey: The odds of anything ever coming up of commensurate value is so hard to even fathom. I could give you the trite answer that nobody is untradable, but clearly they are.

Portland was swept by the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs this month, but not for any lack of effort by the Blazers’ star backcourt.

Lillard and McCollum dropped a combined 75 points in Game 1 and averaged 50.3 points for the series.

