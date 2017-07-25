The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Allen Crabbe to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Andrew Nicholson.

It’s a cost-cutting move for the capped-out Blazers, who had matched Crabbe’s 4-year, $74.8 million offer sheet from the Nets last summer.

Portland has traded Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn for Andrew Nicholson, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2017

At $19.3 million next season, Crabbe will be the Nets’ highest paid player.

According to ESPN, Portland will likely waive Nicholson and use the stretch provision to pay the remaining $20 million of his contract.

RELATED:

Jeremy Lin Thinks The Nets Will Make the Playoffs in 2018