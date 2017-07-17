Although the Nets finished dead last in the NBA last season, Jeremy Lin thinks Brooklyn can make the playoffs in 2017-18.

While answering questions on Instagram live in Taiwan, Lin said, “We’re making the playoffs. I don’t care what anybody else tells me.” (via @linfinity88)

While the additions of D’Angelo Russell and DeMarre Carroll should help the Nets become more competitive, making the playoffs—even in a weak Eastern Conference—would seem farfetched.

Let us know in the comments: Does Brooklyn have a chance to make the postseason?

