Although the Nets finished dead last in the NBA last season, Jeremy Lin thinks Brooklyn can make the playoffs in 2017-18.
While answering questions on Instagram live in Taiwan, Lin said, “We’re making the playoffs. I don’t care what anybody else tells me.” (via @linfinity88)
Q: How well do you think the Nets will do next season?@JLin7: "We are making the playoff. I don't care what anybody else tells me." pic.twitter.com/9MxougrEuS
— infinity88 (@linfinity88) July 16, 2017
While the additions of D’Angelo Russell and DeMarre Carroll should help the Nets become more competitive, making the playoffs—even in a weak Eastern Conference—would seem farfetched.
Let us know in the comments: Does Brooklyn have a chance to make the postseason?
