Fourteen-year NBA vet Boris Diaw has agreed to a deal with Levallois Metropolitans of the French Pro A league, according to journalist David Cozette.

Diaw’s contract will have an NBA opt-out clause, reports Sportando.

The Jazz waived Diaw in July and he said he’s had a few contacts with NBA teams.

RELATED:
Ty Lawson, Donatas Motiejunas Agree to 1-Year Deals in China