Fourteen-year NBA vet Boris Diaw has agreed to a deal with Levallois Metropolitans of the French Pro A league, according to journalist David Cozette.

Gros scoop basket de la rentrée: Boris Diaw d'accord avec Levallois. Il sera un joueur des Metropolitans dès que la DNCG dira ok. @RMCsport — David Cozette (@DavidCozette) September 14, 2017

Diaw’s contract will have an NBA opt-out clause, reports Sportando.

Boris Diaw’s contract with French team Levallois Metropolitans will have an NBA opt out clause. — Sportando (@Sportando) September 14, 2017

The Jazz waived Diaw in July and he said he’s had a few contacts with NBA teams.

