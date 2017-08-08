Ty Lawson and Donatas Motiejunas have reportedly agreed to one-year deals with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Source: Ty Lawson and Donatas Motiejunas have left the NBA and are signing as teammates in China with the Shandong Golden Stars. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) August 8, 2017

According to “15min” in Lithuania, Motiejunas’ deal is worth $2.5 million, and potentially $3 million with bonuses.

Lawson’s deal is worth $2.4 million, and can also grow to $3 million with bonuses.

Source: NBA free-agent PG Ty Lawson signed with Shandong some time ago. $2.4M net with bonuses that can push his deal to $3M total. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) August 8, 2017

