Ty Lawson and Donatas Motiejunas have reportedly agreed to one-year deals with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association.

According to “15min” in Lithuania, Motiejunas’ deal is worth $2.5 million, and potentially $3 million with bonuses.

Lawson’s deal is worth $2.4 million, and can also grow to $3 million with bonuses.

