The Jazz will face stiff competition to re-sign Gordon Hayward this summer, with a report now calling the Boston Celtics a “slight favorite” to sign the All-Star forward.

Coming off a standout playoffs performance, Hayward is one of the hottest commodities of the NBA’s summer free agency class. Per the Huffington Post:

#Celtics slight favorite to land forward Gordon Hayward, per sources. Appeal is to play for a contender, as well as Brad Stevens. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2017

The Jazz will be able to offer Hayward a five-year deal worth roughly $179 million, while Boston can offer a four-year deal worth about $132 million.

Celtics players have already started the recruiting process. Both Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford followed Hayward on Instagram this week:

