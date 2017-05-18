LeBron James put on a show in Game 1 of the East Finals, dropping 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists as the Cavs cruised to a 117-104 victory.

Afterwards, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens had high praise for The King:

Celtics’ Brad Stevens on Cavaliers’ LeBron James: “It’s hard to believe, but he’s better than when I got in the league. A lot better.” pic.twitter.com/0UrUF980Ip — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 18, 2017

Game 2 is Friday.

