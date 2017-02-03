The Washington Wizards notched their 16th consecutive home win Thursday night, but Laker Nation made Bradley Beal feel like he was playing a road game.

The Wizards’ shooting guard says he is “sick” of Laker fans taking over the gym in D.C.

Bradley Beal: Lakers fans made it feel like #Wizards ‘were on the road’ Thursday https://t.co/QZC6onzdm3 — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 3, 2017

Last season, fans were chanting Kobe Bryant’s name in Washington shortly after he announced his retirement.

Per the WaPo: