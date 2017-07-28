Brandon Jennings has reportedly agreed a one-year, $1.5 million deal to play with the Shanxi Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

According to ESPN, Jennings is hoping to return to the NBA once the Chinese season ends next year.

Earlier this month, Shanxi had offered a deal to Ty Lawson, who is still “weighing his options.”

