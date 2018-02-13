Report: Brandon Jennings Joins G League Team

by February 13, 2018

Former tenth overall pick in 2009 Brandon Jennings has joined the Milwaukee Bucks G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times and Adam Johnson of 2 Ways and 10 Days:

Jennings most recently played for the Shanxi Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 28-year-old guard spent time with the Knicks and Wizards in 2016-17 and has career numbers of 14.3 points and 5.7 assists.

