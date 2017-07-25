Suns guard Brandon Knight reportedly tore the ACL in his left knee and could miss the entire 2017-18 season.
Knight suffered the injury during a pro-am game last Wednesday in Miami, per ESPN.
Suns guard Brandon Knight has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and could miss the entire season, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2017
Knight, 25, is scheduled to make $13.6 million this season, and has three years left on his deal.
