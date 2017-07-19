After 14 seasons in the NBA, three-time champion James Jones is ready to call it a career as a player.

For his next chapter, the player simply known as “Champ” among his former teammates has agreed to join the Suns as the team’s Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Jones played 182 games with the 7-seconds-or-less Suns from 2005 to 2007.

BREAKING: Suns extend Ryan McDonough, name James Jones Vice President of Basketball Operations. More at https://t.co/tWVL1StAtO — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 19, 2017

Via press release:

The Phoenix Suns announced today they have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with General Manager Ryan McDonough and added former Suns forward and 14-year NBA veteran James Jones as Vice President of Basketball Operations. Jones will report to McDonough and work alongside him to oversee all basketball-related matters for the Suns, including the draft, free agency and trades.

